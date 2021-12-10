EXO, aespa, NCT and more on line-up of SM’s upcoming free online concert

K-pop groups EXO, aespa, NCT and more have been announced as part of the line-up for SM Entertainment‘s upcoming free online concert.

On December 10, SM Entertainment announced plans for an upcoming online concert titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’, set to take place on New Year’s Day (January 1). The concert will be part of a new project called ‘SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS’ that will be launching later this month.

The line-up for the concert will include SM Entertainment artists such as EXO, aespa, H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation – Oh!GG (Hyoyeon, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, YoonA), SHINee, Red Velvet and NCT, as well as music DJs who are represented by the label.

Free online concert ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’ ➫ 2022/01/01 1PM KST SMTOWN winter album ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS’ ➫ 2021/12/27 6PM KST Headquarters 1st floor media exhibition ‘SMTOWN EXPERIENCE : PLAY@KWANGYA’ ➫ 2021/12/30#SMTOWN2022 #SMCU_EXPRESS pic.twitter.com/jxoqChHF42 — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) December 10, 2021

In similar fashion to the 2020 ‘SMTOWN LIVE Culture Humanity’ online concert, the ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’ virtual show will be available to stream for free, as a “special gift for fans all over the world who are exhausted from the long-running COVID-19 pandemic”, according to News1, as translated by Soompi.

As part of the ‘SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS’ project, the entertainment label will also be dropping its first agency-wide winter album in 10 years. The record is set to include a collection of songs performed by various groups housed under SM Entertainment, as well as never-before-seen collaborations among members of different acts. The album, titled ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’, will arrive on December 27.

Meanwhile, NCT are set to drop their upcoming NCT 2021 studio album on December 14 at 6pm KST, featuring the title tracks ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’, as well as songs from other NCT sub-units, including NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.