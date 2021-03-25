EXO’s Baekhyun drops captivating teaser for ‘Bambi’

In anticipation of his upcoming third solo mini-album, Baekhyun of EXO has dropped a teaser for the music video of the project’s title track ‘Bambi’.

In the clip, the singer roams a dimly lit train alone while dancing along to the electric guitar melody of the forthcoming song. As he steps onto another cabin, the lights turn on and sings the song’s hook: “You’re my only bambi, bambi.”

According to a statement from SM Entertainment, ‘Bambi’ will showcase Baekhyun’s “diverse R&B sensibilities”. The company later noted in a separate press release that the song’s lyrics will also “contain a mature love story [with] fairytale expressions”.

Advertisement

‘Bambi’ is due out March 30 via SM Entertainment. The six-track mini-album includes contributions from R&B singer Clode on ‘Love Scene’, who previously worked on ‘Love Again’ from Baekhyun’s 2020 project ‘Delight’. In addition, the title track was written by hitmaker DEEZ and singer-songwriter SAAY.

Baekhyun kicked off his solo career in 2019 with his first solo mini-album ‘City Light’, which became the best-selling album by a solo artist in the history of South Korea’s Gaon Music Chart. The following year, he released ‘Delight’ and sold more than 1million copies, becoming the first album by a solo artist in South Korea to do so in 19 years.

In between his solo endeavors, he joined South Korean supergroup SuperM with fellow EXO member Kai and other SM Entertainment idols Taemin from SHINee, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. They released their first studio album ‘Super One’ in September 2020.