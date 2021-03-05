EXO’s Baekhyun confirmed to make comeback this month

SM Entertainment has confirmed that EXO member Baekhyun will make his solo comeback this month.

The agency released their statement in response to a March 4 report from The Korea Herald, which claimed that Baekhyun was in the final stages of preparation for his solo comeback. According to the statement, the EXO member is working on a full album slated for release on March 30. “Please look forward to it,’ said the agency.

The upcoming album will be Baekhyun’s first Korean solo release since his sophomore mini-album ‘Delight,’ which was released on May 25, 2020. ‘Delight’ has since surpassed 1million copies in sales, making him the first Korean solo artist to do so in nineteen years. It also became the best-selling solo album on Gaon Chart history.

Advertisement

Baekhyun originally debuted as a member of the boy group EXO under SM Entertainment in 2012. He later took part in the sub-unit EXO-CBX with fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin in 2016, as well as South Korean supergroup SuperM formed by SM and Capitol Music Group in 2019.

EXO is also reportedly working on a new album for their upcoming anniversary. If true, it will mark their first group release in over a year, since their album ‘Obsession,’ which was released in November 2019.

Various EXO members spent the past year prioritising their solo careers, while others took time off to serve in the military. The latest member to make a solo debut was Kai, who released his first EP, ‘KAI (开),’ on November 30, 2020.