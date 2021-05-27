EXO confirm Lay’s participation in upcoming album, share new teasers

EXO have confirmed that their Chinese member Lay, who took a hiatus from the group nearly four years ago, is confirmed to participate in their upcoming special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’.

Yesterday (May 26), EXO released individual teasers for the members who will be participating in their forthcoming special album. Lay will join his current members Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun, D.O., Chanyeol and Xiumin for their comeback release, ’Don’t Fight The Feeling’, which drops on June 7, 6PM KST.

Advertisement

This marks the first time in over three years since Lay has participated in an EXO release, after 2018’s ‘Tempo’. Since then, the singer has established a solo music career in China, releasing hits such as ‘I Need U’, ‘Honey’ and ‘Joker’.

In 2018, he appeared as the presenter of the Chinese idol competition show, Idol Producer. Last October, Lay also announced the establishment of his own entertainment company, Chromosome Entertainment Group.

The special album will be EXO’s first release since their sixth studio album ‘Obsession’, which dropped in November 2019. It also marks the group’s first comeback since members Xiumin and D.O completed their mandatory military service.

In a previous spoiler video, the group revealed that the new release will supposedly follow the story of the video for their 2017 hit ‘Power’. “The story is, in ‘Power’, we all went our separate ways. But we are now back together,” said D.O.