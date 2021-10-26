EXO’s Kai confirmed to return with new music in November

EXO member Kai has been confirmed to be returning with new solo music next month.

South Korean outlet SPOTV News first reported earlier today (October 26) that the singer is currently in the midst of preparations for a “solo album” and is expected to return sometime in “late November”.

Kai’s label, SM Entertainment, later responded to the reports in a separate statement to Mydaily, confirming that he was slated to release his upcoming “solo album” next month, per Soompi’s translations. Further details regarding the exact release date, the nature of his release and more have yet to be disclosed, but are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Kai’s forthcoming comeback will mark his first since making his solo debut in November last year with his first mini-album ‘KAI (开)’. The project featured the lead single ‘Mmmh’, alongside five other B-side tracks.

The idol made his debut as part of EXO in 2014, who released their first mini-album ‘Mama’ in both Korean and Chinese that same year. Their most recent music release was June’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ special album, which featured a title track of the same name. Kai is the sixth member of the group to release a solo project, following Chen, Lay, Baekhyun and Suho. Meanwhile D.O made his long-awaited solo debut in July this year.

Kai is also part of SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM, alongside fellow EXO member Baekhyun, NCT‘s Mark, Taeyong, Ten and Lucas, as well as SHINee singer Taemin. The group’s most recent single was ‘We DO’, which dropped in April.