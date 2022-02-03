EXO’s Kai joins the line-up for upcoming K-pop festival in Europe this May

EXO’s Kai and AB6IX have been announced as the final K-pop acts to join the line-up of KPOP.FLEX, an upcoming K-pop festival that’ll take place in Europe.

KPOP.FLEX announced yesterday (February 2) on social media that both the EXO member and boyband would be the sixth and final acts to be performing at the festival respectively, which is set to take place on May 14 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Both Kai and AB6IX will be joining other top K-pop acts, including MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, NCT Dream and MAMAMOO at the highly-anticipated festival. Tickets to KPOP.FLEX are now available for purchase here.

Advertisement

KPOP.FLEX will be the first K-pop multi-group concert to ever hit Europe, and it aims to grow the European K-pop listening audience through a five-year plan that will target the continent specifically, according to a press release.

Aside from performances, festival goers can also expect to view original artworks created by WINNER’s Kang Seung-youn, Ohnim and former SUPER JUNIOR singer Henry Lau. Limited edition prints of these artworks will also be available for purchase onsite.

Kai had recently made his first solo comeback in November last year with his sophomore mini-album ‘Peaches’, which includes a lead single of the same name. At a press conference for the release, the idol had shared that recording the album had not been a “relaxed process”.

“It took some time because we needed constant evaluation in order to make good songs and a good album. The tough thing was the conflict between not having enough time despite all the things I wanted to do,” he shared.