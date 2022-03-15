EXO’s Kai tests positive for COVID-19

EXO member Kai has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On March 15, SM Entertainment released a statement sharing that the idol had contracted the coronavirus. According to the agency, Kai had previously received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“He has currently halted all activities and is undergoing home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the disease control authorities,” wrote the agency, per Soompi. “We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best so that [Kai] can focus on recovery.”

Kai’s diagnosis is the latest in a wave of infections affecting the South Korean entertainment industry as the nation grapples with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Several other idols and entertainers, including members of Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, ASTRO and more have tested positive in recent weeks.

Prior to this announcement, Kai was set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, an upcoming K-pop festival that will take place in Germany in May. He is scheduled to take the stage on May 14, alongside acts like AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, MAMAMOO and NCT Dream.

Last November, Kai made his return as a soloist with his second mini-album ‘Peaches’ and its lead single of the same name. The six-track record marked exactly one year since the EXO member made his solo debut in 2020 with his first mini-album ‘KAI (开)’.

The singer later shared that working on the mini-album was not a “relaxed” process. “It took some time because we needed constant evaluation in order to make good songs and a good album. The tough thing was the conflict between not having enough time despite all the things I wanted to do,” he explained.