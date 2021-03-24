Expanded ‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’ triple album announced

A triple album compilation ‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’ will be released later this year, an expansion of the posthumous 2012 box set of the same name.

The release sees the audio of Jools Holland’s ‘A Tribute To Amy Winehouse’, a selection of the broadcaster’s personal favourite Winehouse performances made available for the first time.

‘The BBC One Sessions Live At Portchester Hall’ are also new to the expanded addition, which is released on 3xCD and 3xLP on May 7 via UMC/Island.

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Amy Winehouse – At The BBC: Triple Vinyl, Back To Black Slipmat & The Sound Of Vinyl Exclusive Hand-Numbered Litho Print Pre-order Now >> https://t.co/lcixgIhjSr pic.twitter.com/SJCApC3L2T — The Sound of Vinyl (@TheSoundofVinyl) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

The full tracklisting is as follows:

DISC ONE – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. Stronger Than Me

02. Take The Box

03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

04. Rehab

05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love Is A Losing Game



DISC TWO – The BBC Sessions

01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)

03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)

04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)

05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)



DISC THREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

01. Know You Now

02. Tears Dry On Their Own

03. You Know I’m No Good

04. Just Friends

05. He Can Only Hold Her

06. I Heard Love Is Blind

07. Rehab

08. Take the Box

09. Some Unholy War

10. Back To Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr Jones

14. Monkey Man

Last month, meanwhile, Lana Del Rey revealed that she briefly considered quitting music after Winehouse’s death.

The singer explained that the elation of receiving her first review came on the same day that Winehouse had died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

“I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO,” she said.