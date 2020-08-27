Experimental pop artist Bel releases sophomore EP ‘T1’

Melbourne experimental pop artist Bel has shared her sophomore EP ‘T1’ today (August 27).

Comprised of four tracks, Bel, real name Isabelle Rich, has been building up to the release of ‘T1’ since the beginning of the year, having shared the first two singles ‘Better Than Me’ and ‘Spectre‘ in January and March, respectively.

Previously unreleased song ‘Good News’ completes the EP, which opens with a five-minute spoken-word piece, aptly titled ‘T1 (A Spoken Word)’.

Listen to ‘T1’ below:

Bel’s sophomore EP was produced by Konstantin Kersting, known for his work with other big names in Australian pop, such as The Jungle Giants, Tones And I and Mallrat.

Bel’s first release for the year, ‘Better Than Me’, was a taste of what was to come from the alternative pop singer. Speaking of the single in a press release, Bel said, “It’s a very important track to me.”

“I hope that the lyrics provide solace to those who are wanting to scream out the same message to whomever or whatever made them feel like they are second best,” she said.

“We all have an innate desire to be seen for who we truly are. I want listeners to muster the courage to demand more respect for themselves, igniting their own personal flames.”

She followed up with ‘Spectre’, which was accompanied by a dark music video shot in Los Angeles. The clip’s creative director was James Mountford, known for his work with Chance the Rapper and BANKS, and was intended as a visual “comment on the demanding and often falsified nature of the fashion and music industries”.