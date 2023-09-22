Ezra Furman shares new ‘Sex Education: Songs From Season Four’ EP

Ezra Furman has shared her new EP ‘Sex Education: Songs From Season Four’ which features tracks from the Netflix series’ final season.

Furman has worked closely with the creative team on every season of the series to provide original songs for the show. She has returned one last time for the last season with three new tracks, ‘You Like Me’, ‘Tether’ and ‘Honeycomb’. It also features songs from her 2022 LP ‘All Of Us Flames‘

“What a songwriter craves is an outlet for her songs. Somewhere to put them, something to do with her passion for arranging words into melody and maximizing their impact. And, of course, an audience. In this regard, the job of writing and recording music for ‘Sex Education’ was all that I craved and more,” Furman said in a statement about working on the series.

She continued: “Here was a whole world of empathetic characters and a compelling plot that had space for my voice and my band’s music to punctuate it. I have loved the task of making music for this brightly-coloured landscape and its tales of teenagers finding their way to better and healthier sex lives.”

The singer shared how surprised she was to be able to deeply engage with the emotions of the characters in the series.

“Being asked to write songs that match the tone of the show, I was surprised by how deeply I engaged with the characters’ emotions. Effective music has to come from an emotional place, and at first I wasn’t sure I could do it,” she said. “It is a testament to the show’s writing, acting and direction that it wasn’t hard at all for me to connect to the characters’ inner lives. They awakened genuine feelings about my own life, and allowed me to create with sincerity and heart.”

In other news, Furman recently announced to fans that she will be taking a break from touring, due to the “pressure and exhaustion” it causes.

She announced the planned hiatus on her social media pages, revealing that once she completes her upcoming leg of UK shows, she will be holding off on any more tours for “an undecided amount of time”.