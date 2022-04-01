Failure feature Hayley Willams, Maynard James Keenan and more in documentary trailer

Hayley Williams and Maynard James Keenan are among several artists to feature in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary centred on Failure.

The as-yet-to-be-named documentary has been in the works since 2018, when the cult alt-rock outfit asked fans to send them live footage of themselves from the ’90s.

Yesterday (March 31), Failure released a seven-minute extended trailer for the film, which includes talking head snippets of Paramore frontwoman Williams, Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Keenan, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, Butch Vig of Garbage, Troy Sanders of Mastodon, actors Jason Schwartzman, Margaret Cho, Troy Van Leeuwen and more.

Advertisement

Interspersed with video clips of some of the band’s best-known songs – ‘Stuck On You’ (1996), ‘Another Space Song’, ‘Counterfeit Sky’ (2015) and ‘Hot Traveler’ (2015) to name just a few – each artist talks about how the music of Failure impacted their own work, Failure’s relationship with one another and more.

Check out the clip below:

“A lot of guys from my era were like ‘Ah, this is bullshit’,” Lee can be heard saying. “I never saw it like that. I saw it as ‘Fuck, finally, some new blood injected into this sport!'”

“It just made more sense to take out somebody that we respected,” Keenan said of having Failure join Tool on a past tour. “Failure ended up being one of those few bands that we really, really resonated with.”

“The art that Failure has made is very authentic to me,” adds Sanders. “In a world of rock ‘n’ roll, I wouldn’t be where I am right now if it weren’t for bands like Failure.”

Advertisement

The full documentary is slated for release in 2023, though a 30-minute version will be screened at shows on Failure’s forthcoming US tour before the band takes to the stage at each appearance.

Back in February, Failure announced they would be removing their discography from Spotify over its COVID controversy involving Joe Rogan, also criticising the streaming platform’s business model.

In a lengthy Facebook statement, Failure said: “[We] have wrestled with the question of Spotify and whether to have our newest music, which we control, on the platform.

“With Spotify’s recent policy shift that allows COVID vaccine misinformation to thrive on their platform, Failure have decided that enough is enough.”

Other artists to call for the removal of their material from Spotify in the wake of the controversy included Neil Young and Janis Joplin among others.