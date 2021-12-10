Faith No More cancel scheduled tours in UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Faith No More have cancelled their scheduled tours in UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The group put the cancellation down to what they describe as “current challenges”.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the group wrote: “An update from our camp at FNM. Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours.”

They continued: “To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologise to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

You can see the full post and list of impacted dates here:

Back in September, Mike Patton announced that he’d cancelled his forthcoming Faith No More and Mr. Bungle tour dates, citing mental health reasons.

It is not clear yet if Faith No More’s latest tour cancellation is related to these ongoing issues or the COVID-19 pandemic. NME has reached out to Faith No More’s representatives for comment.

The singer revealed via a statement posted by Ipecac Recordings in September that some pre-existing “issues” he’s been suffering from were “exacerbated by the pandemic” and they are now proving a challenge for him.

“Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” Patton’s message began.

“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

He concluded: “The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way.”

Faith No More were one of the first acts confirmed for next year’s NOS Alive festival, alongside the likes of Imagine Dragons, Royal Blood and more.

