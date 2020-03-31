Faith No More reschedule Australian 2020 tour due to coronavirus

Faith No More have announced today (April 1) they have rescheduled their Australian 2020 tour, originally slated for May, citing restrictions in place due to coronavirus.

The seven-date arena tour for Australia and New Zealand will now commence in February 2021.

In a press statement released today, the American hard rock heavyweights said, “Friends… Due to the spread of the COVID-19 we have no choice but to postpone the FNM concerts we had planned in New Zealand and Australia in May.

“We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all.”

Listen below to ‘Epic’ from Faith No More’s 1989 release ‘The Real Thing’:



The announcement was made by Frontier Touring who said the rescheduled dates came “in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives and travel bans.”

The tour would have been the band’s first run of shows in Australia since 1997.

Frontier Touring said all previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates, which you can find below, advising that ticket holders not able to attend the new dates would be entitled to a refund and should submit their requests here.

Faith No More are yet another band that have been forced to cancel their Australian tour since the outbreak of coronavirus forced a temporary ban on live music events, mass gatherings and travel restrictions.

Tickets for Faith No More Australia and New Zealand tour 2021 are on sale now.

Faith No More Australia 2021 rescheduled tour dates are:

Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (February 26)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (27)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (March 1)

Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (4)

Perth, RAC Arena (6)