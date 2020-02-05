Faith No More reveal dates for a massive Australian tour

Faith No More have shared they will undertake a headline tour of Australia in May, the band’s first performances here since 1997.

The US hard rockers announced earlier today (February 5) that they will play seven arena shows across Australia, bringing along special guests, Melbourne rockers RVG. With this announcement, the genre-defying Californians have broken five years of international touring silence.

Faith No More’s last outing in Australia was at Soundwave 2015 where they performed classic hits like ‘Sunny Side-Up’, ‘Falling To Pieces’ and ‘Epic’. The band’s bassist, Billy Gould, said in a statement, “Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way; this is something that we have always appreciated.

“Nevertheless, we realise that it’s been 20 years since our last proper tour there. If we wait another 20, we’ll be in our 70s. This shit stops NOW!”

The response to the announcement on the group’s Facebook page has been immense, with their post announcing the tour, amassing an incredible 2,500 comments and over 1,000 shares in only a few hours. Check the post below.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALANDThis is major, people. We’re gonna do our first headlining tour of NZ and Australia since 1997…. Posted by Faith No More on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Tickets to all shows go on sale Wednesday, February 12 through Ticketek, with pre-sale tickets available to buy from Frontier Touring on Monday February 10. Set times and other information is available here.

In recognition of the Australian Bushfire Crisis, Faith No More have said they will be donating $1 (plus GST) from all sales for this tour to Animals Australia, and fire services in affected areas, including Rural Fire Brigades Association QLD, and SA Country Fire Service.

News of Faith No More’s Australian shows comes after last month’s announcement that the band will perform a benefit show in Manchester, UK, this June in addition to an already extensive UK tour.

Faith No More Australia arena tour 2020 dates:

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (May 13)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (15)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (16)

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre (18)

Perth, RAC Arena (20)