Faithless share details of ‘All Blessed’, their first new album in a decade

Faithless have announced details of their first new album in a decade – get all the info on ‘All Blessed’ below.

The new album comes out on October 23 via BMG, and is being previewed by new single ‘Synthesizer’.

“This is the track that got us thinking of doing a new album in the first place,” the band said of ‘Synthesizer’, describing the new song as a “love letter to what we do and the music we make and also a little social commentary on our obsession with technology, musically all rolled into a big bold warm Faithless-y anthem”.

Watch the band’s new video for ‘Synthesizer’ below.

Speaking of the album, the band added: “In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational – this is music with feeling and words with meaning.”

Back in 2011, Faithless announced they were set to break up after a final show at London’s Brixton Academy, with the final show being broadcast in cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Estonia, and Latvia.

The band since made their live comeback DJing at festivals worldwide, but it was only last month that they shared new material. The single ‘This Feeling’, featuring Suli Breaks and Nathan Ball, was their first new music in a decade.