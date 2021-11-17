“Fake Drake” claims rapper doesn’t mind him booking gigs as him

A man impersonating Drake, dubbed “Fake Drake”, has said that the rapper has indirectly given him his blessing.

In an interview with No Jumper, “Fake Drake”, also known as Izzy, spoke about his antics around town and how he has been able to book events while impersonating Drake. Promoters have paid him upwards of $5K to just show up at events, while also covering his travel and accommodation.

“People DM me, like, ‘Do you want to come to my event? We can’t pay Drake because he’s too expensive,” said Izzy. “I’ve been doing my thing, you know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

He was asked if Drake is aware of his “Fake Drake” persona, to which he replied yes. According to Izzy, the host at some luxury accommodation he was staying at in Vegas was worried about causing the real Drake any offence. So he decided to contact the rapper directly, and was reportedly told that the impersonator didn’t bother him, so “let the guy get his bag”.

Footage of the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ lookalike began circulating on social media last month after Tory Lanez spotted him at a number of nightclubs in Miami. He was then seen in LA clubs appearing to rap along on stage to Drake songs.

HotNewHipHop originally reported that Izzy was sporting a heart-shaped cut in his hairline. The publication added that some security guards reportedly haven’t let him into their venues.

In other news, Kanye West and Drake have seemingly ended their feud. The pair posed together for a photo at the latter’s home, potentially signalling an end to their longstanding beef, which was been ongoing since at least 2009.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram, Ye captioned the image with an emoji of a white dove.