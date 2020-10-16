Faker reform, release lost third album from 2011

2000s rock royalty Faker have announced their reformation today (October 16). To celebrate the news, the group released their lost third album, ‘Get Loved’, onto streaming services for the first time.

The album, recorded in 2011, was given a limited release through the band’s mailing list before they split up in 2013. Until now, however, it had never been made widely available.

Stream ‘Get Loved’ in full below:

Faker first teased their reformation earlier this month in a cryptic social media post.

“The world went a little bit crazy and somewhere in the middle of that I figured out that I wanted to be in Faker again. So I was…Am. More to come,” an excerpt from the post reads.

In a press statement release today, the band termed their new album “a record which was made lovingly.”

“To celebrate the just-announced (and very official) re-banding of Faker in 2020, we’ve decided to look to our past and finally make available the missing 3rd Faker LP from 2011, ‘Get Loved’,” the Sydney-based four-piece wrote.

The new album is Faker’s first release since 2008’s ‘Be The Twilight – Enter The Twilight Zone’, a deluxe edition of their 2007 record, ‘Be The Twilight’.

Throughout their career, the group released one other studio album, 2005’s ‘Addicted Romantic’, as well as four EPs.

There is no word yet on whether Faker plan to tour in 2020 to celebrate their reformation.