Faker tease return after disbanding in 2013

Indie-rock band Faker, known for their hit track ‘This Heart Attack’, have teased their return in a new post on social media.

Shared this morning (October 4), frontman Nathan Hudson said he realised his desire to revive the band sometime during the pandemic, adding that there is “more to come”.

“Once upon a time… I was in a band called Faker. I went on a big adventure and disbanded the band, because I guess I needed to,” Hudson said.

“Then the world went a little bit crazy and somewhere in the middle of that I figured out that I wanted to be in Faker again. So I was…am.”

Faker released three albums, most recently in 2011 with ‘Get Loved’. ‘This Heart Attack’, lifted from their 2007 album ‘Be The Twilight’, reached Number Five on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2007 and won the APRA Award for Most Played Australian Work.

Faker disbanded in 2013 after Hudson survived a potentially fatal car crash in New Mexico. Since then, Hudson has released solo music.

“I think Faker is over. I can’t really tell, but I’m not answering the call of being in a band at the moment. It’s definitely liberating not to be a band-mate wrangler for the first time, kind-of-ever,” Hudson wrote in a blog post.