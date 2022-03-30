Faker will play a free show in Sydney tomorrow night

Two years after they first announced their comeback – and almost nine years since their last public performance – Faker have announced a one-off headline show in Sydney for tomorrow night (April 1).

Initially planned as a warm-up gig for their appearance at Yours & Owls festival (which was cancelled earlier this week due to flooding), the show will still go ahead as a standalone celebration of Faker’s three-album catalogue, before their fourth arrives later this year. It’ll be free to attend, taking place at the Vic On The Park in Marrickville.

Now existing as the solo project of vocalist, guitarist and pianist Nathan Hudson, Faker announced their reformation in October of 2020. It came with the streaming debut of their “lost” third album, 2011’s ‘Get Loved’, as well as confirmation that a fourth album was in development.

Advertisement

Hudson has shared regular updates on that via Faker’s social media, and recently confirmed to NME that the album – a title for which is locked in, but being kept under wraps for the next little while – is currently in the process of being mixed and mastered. Flanked by a new cohort of touring band members, Hudson will debut tracks from the record live tomorrow night.

Following tomorrow’s show, Faker have two festival appearances on the horizon. They’ll perform at Out Of The Woods in Busselton, WA on April 23, and at the Big Gay Day in Brisbane on May 1.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of Faker’s second album, 2007’s ‘Be The Twilight’. According to a press release, Hudson will make an announcement about that next Friday (April 8). To this day, ‘Be The Twilight’ remains Faker’s most successful effort, peaking at Number 24 on the ARIA Charts and earning Gold certification.