Fall Out Boy and Metro Boomin added to performers at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Fall Out Boy and Metro Boomin have been added to the list of performers for next week’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, and will also feature the recently-announced Olivia Rodrigo.

Others to perform at the 2023 VMAs will be Måneskin, Doja Cat and more, alongside the newly announced Peso Pluma. It will be Fall Out Boy’s first performance on the show since 2007.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead the list of nominations, which was revealed last month.

Swift is leading the way with eight nominations, SZA earned six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith have all earned five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video Of The Year category.

Elsewhere at the 2023 VMAs, Shakira is set to be presented with the Video Vanguard Award, which was won in 2022 by Nicki Minaj, while other past winners include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Diddy will also receive the Global Icon Award and perform at the event.

Elsewhere, Fall Out Boy have announced a 2024 US tour with Jimmy Eat World. The ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ tour will kick off on February 28 in Portland, with further stops planned in Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, New York, Nashville, Milwaukee, and more, before wrapping up on April 6 in Minneapolis. Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and Carr will also join the bands as support on tour. You can purchase tickets here.