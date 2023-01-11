Fall Out Boy announce new song ‘Love From The Other Side’

Fall Out Boy have announced details of their new song ‘Love From The Other Side’, which is due to be released next week.

The announcement comes after weeks of cryptic teasing from the band, who have been sending fans missives and sharing other clues online.

Today (January 11), Fall Out Boy confirmed they will make their return next Wednesday (January 18) with ‘Love From The Other Side’. “Lots more to come soon,” they promised in a tweet sharing the news.

The announcement was also accompanied by a short teaser video, which finds frontman Patrick Stump singing: “Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse / And I’ve just about snapped / Don’t look back / Every lovers got a little dagger in their hand.” Listen to it below now.

Love From The Other Side out everywhere January 18th ✨ lots more to come soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/i2mnFYbZ57 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 11, 2023

Yesterday (January 10), Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes revealed that he had received one of Fall Out Boy’s latest teases – a pink and white seashell. “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house,” Sykes wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of the item and a letter it came with that read: “Love from the other side.”

The shell followed fans being sent an email titled “A Homeboy’s Life” at the turn of the new year. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” the band wrote in the email.

“Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

Previously, fans were also sent postcards titled ‘Pink Seashell Beach’. A message on the cards read: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’”

A website called Sending My Love From Pink Seashell Beach was also launched. When users visit the site, they are greeted with a pink seashell with the message, “The answers are all inside of this”. When the shell is clicked on, it turns around to reveal a dirty baseball before the screen turns black and the site reads: “The beach was never real. None of it is.”