Fall Out Boy donate $100,000 to Chicago COVID-19 response fund

The members of Fall Out Boy have donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 response fund in their native Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois is currently has 10,357 COVID-19 cases, making it the 9th-most affected US state. It has the 7th-most deaths, currently sitting at 243. New York remains the country’s outlier with over 115,000 cases and 3,500 deaths.

The band made the donation via their Fall Out Boy Fund to the to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, which aims to “swiftly deploy resources to agencies that have immediate capacity to reach individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 across the Chicago region.”

The Fall Out Boy Fund has previously supported other initiatives in Chicago, including public schools.

“Chicago is the city that we grew up in,” bassist Pete Wentz said in a press release. “It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the frontlines any way we can. No act of kindness is too small right now.

“Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Wentz recently recreated a Fall Out Boy live show using action figures to pass time while self-isolating.

Using items from the group’s 2006 SOTA Toys range, the bassist presented the plastic versions of himself, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman standing on a leftover cereal box perched on his laptop.

The surreal live-stream saw the plastic Fall Out Boy perform ‘The Phoenix’, ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ and more to a crowd of toy figures – including Homer Simpson and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.