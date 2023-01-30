Fall Out Boy fans convinced band are going to tour with Bring Me The Horizon

Fall Out Boy fans are convinced that the band are going on tour with Bring Me The Horizon.

It comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans think is a reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.

The accompanying, mysterious tweet also mentioned “horizon”. It read: “Things are looking overcast on the horizon. Check back tomorrow to see if weather conditions improve.”

You can see the tweet here:

Things are looking overcast on the horizon. Check back tomorrow to see if weather conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/rJzANJMan3 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 30, 2023

Fans on social media were quick to respond to the tweet, with many convinced that news of a joint tour with the two bands could be announced tomorrow (January 31).

“I cannot believe Fall Out Boy is touring with Bring Me The Horizon in the year 2023,” one fan wrote while another wrote: “I swear if BMTH is the opener I will literally cry.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

i cannot believe fall out boy is touring with bring me the horizon in the year 2023 — Molly Sheban (@iiLayEggs) January 30, 2023

I SWEAR IF BMTH IS THE OPENER I WILL LITERALLY CRY — Elicia Dewhirst (@EliciaDewhirst) January 30, 2023

for those who dont get it pic.twitter.com/6UleIA72hK — Josh (@grungecowboi) January 30, 2023

SO Y'ALL ARE REALLY TOURING WITH BMTH HUH pic.twitter.com/bdkkcUxGXK — cami ☯️ (@lgbtgarfield) January 30, 2023

If that ain’t a BMTH confirmation idk what is — viggy (@fadedxmoon) January 30, 2023

If this is a tour with bmth I’m going to lose my mind pic.twitter.com/M1Yk89bpTF — Sarah (@_zzzonked) January 30, 2023

The news comes after Fall Out Boy began sending seashells to fans as part of their new album teaser campaign, including to Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes earlier this month.

The band have recently been ramping up their cryptic campaign with newspaper adverts, postcards and claymation videos.

In the stunt, the pop-punk group delivered seashells to fans’ homes, with Sykes sharing a photo of the one he received on his Instagram story. “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house,” he asked in the caption.

The photo showed a pink and white shell with “1 of 13” written in its middle. It was accompanied by a letter written on headed paper that read “A Homeboy’s Life” and bore the message: “Love from the otherwise.”

At the bottom of the note, which was dated January 19, 2023, it listed the initials of the four Fall Out Boy members alongside the band name.

Last week (January 25), Fall Out Boy also shared a new track called ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’.

The song will appear on the Chicago band’s eighth studio album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is due to arrive on March 24 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Following on from lead single ‘Love From The Other Side’, Fall Out Boy’s upbeat latest offering sees frontman Patrick Stump sing: “We could cry a little/ Cry a lot/ But don’t stop dancing/ Don’t dare stop.

We’ll cry later or cry now/ You know it’s heartbreak/ We could dance our tears away/ Emancipate ourselves/ We’ll cry later or cry now but baby/ Heartbreak feels so good.”

The single arrives with a Whitey McConnaughy-directed video for which FOB “decided to film a prank” that “did not go go as planned”. In the clip, we see the band attempt to stage a kidnap of Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.