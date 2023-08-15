Fall Out Boy, Limp Bizkit and Devo lead Good Things 2023 line-up

Good Things has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, with pop-punk flagbearers Fall Out Boy, nu-metal outfit Limp Bizkit and new wave pioneers Devo leading the bill.

Other international highlights of this year’s edition include I Prevail, Bullet for My Valentine, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Pennywise, Enter Shikari, Behemoth, Sepultura, Taking Back Sunday and PVRIS.

There’s also a very solid mix of Australian artists, with the likes of Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, Frenzal Rhomb, Make Them Suffer and Luca Brasi on the bill. See the full line-up below.

For its fourth edition, Good Things will return to the east coast. The festival’s run will kick off December 1 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day. It’ll wrap up on December 3 at Brisbane Showgrounds.

For Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit, it will mark the first Australian shows from both bands in over five years – both last performed here in 2018. Both have also released new albums since then, with Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’ arriving in 2021 and Fall Out Boy releasing ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Devo’s appearance on the bill comes as part of their farewell tour, which is also celebrating 50 years since the iconic band formed in 1973. It’ll also be the band’s first Australian shows in over a decade: the Mothersbaugh brothers and co. were last in the country in 2012.

Tickets for Good Things 2023 will go on sale next Thursday (August 24) at 10am AEST. Early bird tickets will go on sale a couple days earlier on Tuesday (August 22) at 10am AEST. You can register for that here.

Good Things last took place in December 2022, with a line-up that included Bring Me the Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM and The Amity Affliction.

Good Things’ 2023 dates are:

DECEMBER

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 2 – Sydney, Centennial Park

Sunday 3 – Brisbane, Showgrounds

Good Things’ 2023 line-up is:

Fall Out Boy

Limp Bizkit

Devo

I Prevail

Bullet For My Valentine

Corey Taylor

Pennywise

Spiderbait

Slowly Slowly

Enter Shikari

Behemoth

Sepultura

Taking Back Sunday

PVRIS

Bloom

Boom Crash Opera

Eskimo Joe

Frenzal Rhomb

Hanabie

Jebediah

Luca Brasi

Magnolia Park

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Sleeper

Royal & The Serpent

Short Stack

Slaughter To Prevail

Stand Atlantic

Tapestry

The Plot In You

While She Sleeps