Fall Out Boy perform with orchestra at 2023 NHL All Star Game, tease European tour

Fall Out Boy performed at the 2023 NHL All Star Game last night (February 4), backed by an orchestra.

After a host of hockey mascots led them to the stage, Fall Out Boy performed recent single ‘Love From The Other Side’ alongside 2014 track ‘Centuries’ and 2013 comeback song ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’.

Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley were backed by an orchestra for the entire performance, though guitarist Joe Trohman missed the show after stepping away from the band earlier this year, to focus on his mental health.

Check out the full show below:

Sharing the footage online, Fall Out Boy wrote: “Gotta hand it to the mascots”

They then teased a headline tour of Europe. “Please announce European tour dates soon,” wrote one fan, before the band replied: “Later this week!”

later this week! https://t.co/p8wwcdnKZp — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 5, 2023

It comes after Fall Out Boy’s North American headline tour was revealed earlier this week, featuring special guests Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more.

Kicking off with a headline stadium show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21, Fall Out Boy’s North American headline tour will finish August 6. Tickets are on sale now.

The run of shows is in support of upcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is out March 24.

Speaking to NME about the album, Stump explained “it’s not a throwback record” despite the guitar-heavy first single.

“I didn’t want to go back to a specific style, but I wanted to imagine what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after ‘Folie à Deux’ [Fall Out Boy’s divisive 2009 album] instead of taking a break for a few years,” he continued. “It was like exploring the multiverse. It was an experiment in seeing what we would have done.”