Fall Out Boy play ‘Love From The Other Side’ as a trio on ‘Kimmel’ following Joe Trohman’s departure

Fall Out Boy were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (January 18), the same day they announced new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ and shared its lead single, ‘Love From The Other Side’.

The performance took place just hours before founding guitarist Joe Trohman announced he was temporarily “stepping away” from the band to focus on his mental health. As such, Trohman’s bandmates – singer and guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley – performed ‘Love From The Other Side’ as a trio in his absence.

Stump and Hurley began the performance onstage while Wentz – donning a black wig recreating his signature fringe haircut – led an army of clones, also wearing black wigs, to the stage. As he began performing, the doppelgängers formed the mosh pit in front of the stage. Watch below:

Advertisement

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman – who co-founded Fall Out Boy in 2001 and has played on all of their albums – wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Trohman went on to say that he would “absolutely, one-hundred percent” be returning to the band at some stage. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first,” he added.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’, Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first in five years, will arrive on March 24. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Mania’ was produced by Neal Avron, who worked with the band on 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’, 2007’s ‘Infinity On High’ and 2008’s ‘Folie à Deux’.

“We wanted to get back to the way we used to work,” Stump said in a statement when announcing the album. “We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”