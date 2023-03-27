Fall Out Boy talk Panic! At The Disco splitting up

Fall Out Boy have shared their views on the recent split of Panic! At The Disco.

The band were speaking as part of a new interview with NME‘s In Conversation series on Saturday when they opened up about their relationship with the band, and explained how they “respect” the members’ decision to call it quits.

When asked if it felt like the end of an era, bassist Pete Wentz stated, “I think so. Obviously, Panic! changed so much between members, sonically and what it was; they’ve felt like mini-chapters [that] have opened and closed.”

Panic! – who formed in 2004 – announced that they would be disbanding in January, with singer Brendon Urie confirming that he wants to focus on his family. According to Wentz, this was a decision he admired.

“I think that as far as Brendon wanting to live a more private life and be a dad, in that regard a new chapter for him has started, which I can really appreciate being a dad [myself],” Wentz said. “Everybody’s journey is unto yourself, so it’s going to be so different. I have a lot of respect for him making that decision.”

Panic! At The Disco ended their final tour earlier this month, playing their last-ever performance in Manchester on March 10. “I’m overcome with gratitude,” wrote Urie after the show. “I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. For the last 18 years, it’s truly been an experience that I’ll always be grateful for.”

Fall Out Boy, on the other hand, just released their first new album in four years – ‘So Much (For) Stardust’. The album follows on from their 2018 LP, ‘Mania’, which saw the band venture away from their pop-punk roots, and explore EDM avenues.

Elsewhere in the interview, the band explained how the latest album differs from ‘Mania’. “We wanted to make an album that felt like it made it worthwhile to go and tour it,” explained Wentz. “A ‘whatever’ album from Fall Out Boy 20 years in is probably not worth making.”

Patrick Stump agreed: “We wanted to make a record that was very tangible, that was very live in terms of instruments. What you hear on the record, somebody had to perform.”

In last week’s review, NME described the album as Fall Out Boy as returning to their roots, in a way that was still able to “appease the sensibilities of lifelong fans”.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is out now via Fueled By Ramen.