Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz has given an update on the status of the band’s Hella Mega stadium tour with Green Day and Weezer.

The tour, which has cancelled its opening leg in Asia due to coronavirus concerns, is due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

Talking to NME from quarantine, Wentz has given an update on what’s happening with the tour moving forwards.

Advertisement

“Two weeks before quarantine began, we got together and rehearsed our set with our staging, our video and our lights because it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before,” Wentz revealed.

“Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land. Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour.

“It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyone had to really want to do it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it.”

The tour was announced last September when each of the three bands dropped new songs simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs.

Advertisement

The Hella Mega lineup has had one run-out to date, though – the trio of bands played a tiny show at Whiskey-A-Go-Go in Los Angeles the day of the tour’s announcement.

Speaking of the show, Wentz said: “When Green Day play songs like ‘Basket Case’, those songs are so massive it’s like they’re baked into people’s DNA. Fall Out Boy aren’t there yet. Is that somewhere we could potentially get to? Yeah, I believe so.

“We grew up listening to Green Day. You have to think about what the 16-year-old version of you would think about you getting the chance to play with Weezer and Green Day. It’s super cool. Are you going to turn it down because you think you’re too big? Nah.”