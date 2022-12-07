Here are the Falls Festival 2022/23 set times and maps for Melbourne, Byron Bay and Fremantle

In a little under a month, Falls Festival will return with its first events since 2019, bringing the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie xx, Animé and many more to Australia over the New Year’s period.

Today (December 8), organisers have shared the set times and maps for all three legs of this year’s festival: in Melbourne between December 29 and 31, Byron Bay between December 31 and January 2, and Fremantle across January 7 and 8.

In Melbourne and Byron, Lil Nas X will close out the first night of the festival, with Jamie xx performing last the following night and Arctic Monkeys on headline duties for night three. That means as the clock strikes midnight, you’ll be ringing in a new year with Alex Turner and co. if you’re in Melbourne, and Lil Nas if you’re at the Byron event.

In Melbourne, UK duo Camelphat will also be playing a late-night set on New Year’s Eve, allowing festivalgoers to dance their way into 2023 up until 1:30AM. The following weekend, for the two-day Fremantle edition, Jamie xx and Lil Nas X will close out night one, with Arctic Monkeys and Luude simultaneously drawing the 2022/2023 Falls Festival run to an end.

At all three legs of the festival, each day starts with a slew of local artists to watch out for, with the likes of Elsy Wameyo, 1300, Floodlights, MAY-A, Beddy Rays, YNG Martyr and Juno Mamba among those performing early in the day.

The Victorian edition of this year’s Falls Festival moved from its planned location – Pennyroyal Plains in Birregurra – to Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with Falls promoters Secret Sounds explaining in September they had been unable to secure the use of the Pennyroyal Plains site. The Byron edition will take place in North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, while Fremantle Park will host the WA leg. See maps and set times below – tickets are on sale now.

Falls Festival Melbourne

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, December 29 to 31

December 29

El Capitan stage

11:45-12:00 Welcome to Country

12:10-12:40 Elsy Wameyo

1:00-1:40 1300

2:00-2:40 MAY-A

3:00-3:40 Rico Nasty

4:10-4:50 The OG Wiggles

5:20-6:05 Genesis Owusu

6:35-7:35 DMA’S

8:05-9:05 Aminé

9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf stage

12:45-2:15 Wongo

2:15-3:45 Dameeeela

3:45-5:15 Choomba

5:15-6:45 Biscits

6:45-7:45 Young Franco

7:45-9:15 Anna Lunoe

9:15-10:15 Luude

December 30

El Capitan stage

12:00-12:30 Bec Stevens

12:50-1:30 Floodlights

1:50-2:30 Beddy Rays

2:50-3:30 Peach PRC

4:00-4:45 King Stingray

5:15-6:00 G Flip

6:30-7:30 Spacey Jane

8:00-9:00 CHVRCHES

9:30-11:00 Jamie xx

Sugarloaf stage

12:40-2:10 RONA.

2:10-3:40 Moktar

3:40-5:10 CC:DISCO!

5:10-6:40 DJ Seinfeld

6:40-8:10 Mall Grab

8:10-9:40 Peggy Gou

December 31

El Capitan stage

1:30-2:00 YNG Martyr

2:00-2:40 Magdalena Bay

3:00-3:40 Telenova

4:00-4:45 The Vanns

5:15-6:00 Lastlings

6:30-7:15 PinkPantheress

7:45-8:45 Amyl and the Sniffers

9:15-10:15 Ocean Alley

11:00-12:20 Arctic Monkeys

Sugarloaf stage

1:30-2:20 Juno Mamba

2:20-3:50 Ebony Boadu

3:50-5:50 Barry Can’t Swim

5:50-7:50 Elkka

7:50-9:50 TSHA

10:00-11:30 Ben Böhmer

11:30-1:30 Camelphat

Falls Festival Byron Bay

North Byron Parklands, December 31 to January 2

December 31

Galaxy stage

1:00-1:45 Elsy Wameyo

2:15-3:00 Beddy Rays

3:30-4:15 MAY-A

4:45-5:30 Peach PRC

6:00-2:00 Levins

Sugarloaf stage

2:30-4:00 Wongo

4:00-5:30 Dameeeela

5:30-7:00 Choomba

7:00-9:00 Biscits

9:00-11:00 Anna Lunoe

11:00-12:00 Luude

El Capitan stage

5:15-5:40 Welcome to Country

5:50-6:35 The OG Wiggles

7:05-8:05 Genesis Owusu

8:35-9:35 DMA’S

10:05-11:05 Aminé

11:50-1:00 Lil Nas X

January 1

Galaxy stage

12:30-1:00 Medhanit

1:20-2:05 Floodlights

2:25-3:10 1300

3:30-4:15 The Vanns

4:45-5:30 King Stingray

6:00-1:30 Levins

Sugarloaf stage

1:00-2:00 RONA.

2:00-3:00 Moktar

3:00-4:30 CC:DISCO!

4:30-6:00 TSHA

6:00-7:30 DJ Seinfeld

7:30-9:00 Mall Grab

9:00-11:00 Peggy Gou

El Capitan stage

5:00-5:45 Rico Nasty

6:15-7:15 G Flip

7:45-8:45 Spacey Jane

9:15-10:15 CHVRCHES

10:45-12:00 Jamie xx

January 2

Galaxy stage

12:30-1:15 YNG Martyr

1:45-2:30 Magdalena Bay

3:00-3:45 Telenova

4:15-5:15 Young Franco

5:45-1:00 Levins

Sugarloaf stage

1:00-2:00 Juno Mamba

2:00-3:00 Ebony Boadu

3:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim

5:00-6:50 Elkka

7:00-9:00 Ben Böhmer

9:00-11:00 Camelphat

El Capitan stage

5:00-5:45 Lastlings

6:15-7:00 PinkPantheress

7:30-8:30 Amyl and the Sniffers

9:00-10:00 Ocean Alley

10:45-12:00 Arctic Monkeys

Falls Festival Fremantle

Fremantle Park, January 7 to 8 2023

January 7

El Capitan stage

11:40-11:50 Welcome to Country

12:30-1:05 Beddy Rays

1:45-2:25 Rico Nasty

3:05-3:50 G Flip

4:35-5:20 Ocean Alley

6:20-7:05 Spacey Jane

8:05-8:50 Aminé

9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf stage

12:00-12:30 Floodlights

1:05-1:45 MAY-A

2:25-3:05 The OG Wiggles

3:50-4:35 Amyl and the Sniffers

5:20-6:20 Ben Böhmer

7:05-8:05 Camelphat

8:50-9:50 Jamie xx

Matterhorn stage

12:00-12:40 Juno Mamba

1:00-1:40 Magdalena Bay

2:00-2:40 Telenova

3:00-4:00 Ebony Boadu

4:00-5:00 Dameeeela

5:00-6:00 Wongo

6:00-7:00 Biscits

7:00-8:00 Anna Lunoe

8:00-9:00 DJ Seinfeld

9:00-10:00 Choomba

January 8

Sugarloaf stage

12:00-12:30 Elsy Wameyo

1:10-1:50 Peach PRC

2:30-3:10 Lastlings

3:55-4:35 PinkPantheress

5:35-6:35 Mall Grab

7:35-8:45 Peggy Gou

Matterhorn stage

12:00-12:30 South Summit

12:40-1:10 YNG Martyr

1:20-1:50 1300

2:00-3:00 RONA.

3:00-4:00 Moktar

4:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim

5:00-6:00 Elkka

6:00-7:00 CC:Disco!

7:00-8:00 TSHA

8:00-9:00 Young Franco

9:00-10:00 Luude

El Capitan stage

12:30-1:10 The Vanns

1:50-2:30 King Stingray

3:10-3:55 Genesis Owusu

4:35-5:35 DMA’S

6:35-7:35 CHVRCHES

8:45-10:00 Arctic Monkeys

