Here are the Falls Festival 2022/23 set times and maps for Melbourne, Byron Bay and Fremantle

In a little under a month, Falls Festival will return with its first events since 2019, bringing the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie xx, Animé and many more to Australia over the New Year’s period.
Today (December 8), organisers have shared the set times and maps for all three legs of this year’s festival: in Melbourne between December 29 and 31, Byron Bay between December 31 and January 2, and Fremantle across January 7 and 8.
In Melbourne and Byron, Lil Nas X will close out the first night of the festival, with Jamie xx performing last the following night and Arctic Monkeys on headline duties for night three. That means as the clock strikes midnight, you’ll be ringing in a new year with Alex Turner and co. if you’re in Melbourne, and Lil Nas if you’re at the Byron event.
In Melbourne, UK duo Camelphat will also be playing a late-night set on New Year’s Eve, allowing festivalgoers to dance their way into 2023 up until 1:30AM. The following weekend, for the two-day Fremantle edition, Jamie xx and Lil Nas X will close out night one, with Arctic Monkeys and Luude simultaneously drawing the 2022/2023 Falls Festival run to an end.
At all three legs of the festival, each day starts with a slew of local artists to watch out for, with the likes of Elsy Wameyo, 1300, Floodlights, MAY-A, Beddy Rays, YNG Martyr and Juno Mamba among those performing early in the day.
The Victorian edition of this year’s Falls Festival moved from its planned location – Pennyroyal Plains in Birregurra – to Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with Falls promoters Secret Sounds explaining in September they had been unable to secure the use of the Pennyroyal Plains site. The Byron edition will take place in North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, while Fremantle Park will host the WA leg. See maps and set times below – tickets are on sale now.
Falls Festival Melbourne
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, December 29 to 31
December 29
El Capitan stage
11:45-12:00 Welcome to Country
12:10-12:40 Elsy Wameyo
1:00-1:40 1300
2:00-2:40 MAY-A
3:00-3:40 Rico Nasty
4:10-4:50 The OG Wiggles
5:20-6:05 Genesis Owusu
6:35-7:35 DMA’S
8:05-9:05 Aminé
9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X
Sugarloaf stage
12:45-2:15 Wongo
2:15-3:45 Dameeeela
3:45-5:15 Choomba
5:15-6:45 Biscits
6:45-7:45 Young Franco
7:45-9:15 Anna Lunoe
9:15-10:15 Luude
December 30
El Capitan stage
12:00-12:30 Bec Stevens
12:50-1:30 Floodlights
1:50-2:30 Beddy Rays
2:50-3:30 Peach PRC
4:00-4:45 King Stingray
5:15-6:00 G Flip
6:30-7:30 Spacey Jane
8:00-9:00 CHVRCHES
9:30-11:00 Jamie xx
Sugarloaf stage
12:40-2:10 RONA.
2:10-3:40 Moktar
3:40-5:10 CC:DISCO!
5:10-6:40 DJ Seinfeld
6:40-8:10 Mall Grab
8:10-9:40 Peggy Gou
December 31
El Capitan stage
1:30-2:00 YNG Martyr
2:00-2:40 Magdalena Bay
3:00-3:40 Telenova
4:00-4:45 The Vanns
5:15-6:00 Lastlings
6:30-7:15 PinkPantheress
7:45-8:45 Amyl and the Sniffers
9:15-10:15 Ocean Alley
11:00-12:20 Arctic Monkeys
Sugarloaf stage
1:30-2:20 Juno Mamba
2:20-3:50 Ebony Boadu
3:50-5:50 Barry Can’t Swim
5:50-7:50 Elkka
7:50-9:50 TSHA
10:00-11:30 Ben Böhmer
11:30-1:30 Camelphat
Falls Festival Byron Bay
North Byron Parklands, December 31 to January 2
December 31
Galaxy stage
1:00-1:45 Elsy Wameyo
2:15-3:00 Beddy Rays
3:30-4:15 MAY-A
4:45-5:30 Peach PRC
6:00-2:00 Levins
Sugarloaf stage
2:30-4:00 Wongo
4:00-5:30 Dameeeela
5:30-7:00 Choomba
7:00-9:00 Biscits
9:00-11:00 Anna Lunoe
11:00-12:00 Luude
El Capitan stage
5:15-5:40 Welcome to Country
5:50-6:35 The OG Wiggles
7:05-8:05 Genesis Owusu
8:35-9:35 DMA’S
10:05-11:05 Aminé
11:50-1:00 Lil Nas X
January 1
Galaxy stage
12:30-1:00 Medhanit
1:20-2:05 Floodlights
2:25-3:10 1300
3:30-4:15 The Vanns
4:45-5:30 King Stingray
6:00-1:30 Levins
Sugarloaf stage
1:00-2:00 RONA.
2:00-3:00 Moktar
3:00-4:30 CC:DISCO!
4:30-6:00 TSHA
6:00-7:30 DJ Seinfeld
7:30-9:00 Mall Grab
9:00-11:00 Peggy Gou
El Capitan stage
5:00-5:45 Rico Nasty
6:15-7:15 G Flip
7:45-8:45 Spacey Jane
9:15-10:15 CHVRCHES
10:45-12:00 Jamie xx
January 2
Galaxy stage
12:30-1:15 YNG Martyr
1:45-2:30 Magdalena Bay
3:00-3:45 Telenova
4:15-5:15 Young Franco
5:45-1:00 Levins
Sugarloaf stage
1:00-2:00 Juno Mamba
2:00-3:00 Ebony Boadu
3:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim
5:00-6:50 Elkka
7:00-9:00 Ben Böhmer
9:00-11:00 Camelphat
El Capitan stage
5:00-5:45 Lastlings
6:15-7:00 PinkPantheress
7:30-8:30 Amyl and the Sniffers
9:00-10:00 Ocean Alley
10:45-12:00 Arctic Monkeys
Falls Festival Fremantle
Fremantle Park, January 7 to 8 2023
January 7
El Capitan stage
11:40-11:50 Welcome to Country
12:30-1:05 Beddy Rays
1:45-2:25 Rico Nasty
3:05-3:50 G Flip
4:35-5:20 Ocean Alley
6:20-7:05 Spacey Jane
8:05-8:50 Aminé
9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X
Sugarloaf stage
12:00-12:30 Floodlights
1:05-1:45 MAY-A
2:25-3:05 The OG Wiggles
3:50-4:35 Amyl and the Sniffers
5:20-6:20 Ben Böhmer
7:05-8:05 Camelphat
8:50-9:50 Jamie xx
Matterhorn stage
12:00-12:40 Juno Mamba
1:00-1:40 Magdalena Bay
2:00-2:40 Telenova
3:00-4:00 Ebony Boadu
4:00-5:00 Dameeeela
5:00-6:00 Wongo
6:00-7:00 Biscits
7:00-8:00 Anna Lunoe
8:00-9:00 DJ Seinfeld
9:00-10:00 Choomba
January 8
Sugarloaf stage
12:00-12:30 Elsy Wameyo
1:10-1:50 Peach PRC
2:30-3:10 Lastlings
3:55-4:35 PinkPantheress
5:35-6:35 Mall Grab
7:35-8:45 Peggy Gou
Matterhorn stage
12:00-12:30 South Summit
12:40-1:10 YNG Martyr
1:20-1:50 1300
2:00-3:00 RONA.
3:00-4:00 Moktar
4:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim
5:00-6:00 Elkka
6:00-7:00 CC:Disco!
7:00-8:00 TSHA
8:00-9:00 Young Franco
9:00-10:00 Luude
El Capitan stage
12:30-1:10 The Vanns
1:50-2:30 King Stingray
3:10-3:55 Genesis Owusu
4:35-5:35 DMA’S
6:35-7:35 CHVRCHES
8:45-10:00 Arctic Monkeys
