Falls Festival announce Adelaide spin-off Heaps Good for January 2023

Heaps Good, a new festival for Adelaide, has been announced for early 2023 as a spin-off from the already-announced Falls Festival.

Several bands and artists that have been announced for Falls will be appearing at the two-stage festival – including Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx. They are joined in the line-up’s first announcement by the local contingent of Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley and King Stingray. The full list of artists on the first announcement can be found below.

Heaps Good will take place at the Adelaide Showground on January 6 2023, shortly after Falls completes its run over the new-year period. Falls will be taking place for the first time since 2019 this December and January, taking in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle.

Advertisement

Heaps Good serves as a sister festival to another Secret Sounds spin-off for Adelaide – named, coincidentally, Spin Off. The latter was announced earlier this year to take place in late July, featuring several key artists from the 2022 Splendour In The Grass line-up – including Glass Animals, Jack Harlow and Oliver Tree. Spacey Jane are also set to appear on the Spin-Off line-up.

Tickets for Heaps Good will go on-sale from 9am local time on Thursday June 2. Tickets are allocated in four releases, and will increase in price with each release selling out. VIP tickets are also available for the festival – which organisers say will give purchasers “express entry” as well as “access to [a] private bar, toilets [and] phone charging”. Tickets will be available via Moshtix.

Heaps Good Festival’s first line-up announcement is:

Arctic Monkeys

Peggy Gou

CHVRCHES

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

Pinkpantheress

Young Franco

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Ebony Boadu