Falls Festival will not return for the 2023/24 season, organisers taking time off to “recalibrate”

The long-running Falls Festival will not take place for the 2023/24 season.

Typically taking place over New Years weekend, organisers have confirmed over social media that the festival will not return this December to give its team the chance to “rest, recover and recalibrate”. This will mark the first time in 28 years – outside of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – that Falls will not usher in the new year.

After an impressive 28 years ringing in the New Year with some of the world’s biggest acts, the Falls team are today switching on their OOOs and taking this New Years’ season off to rest, recover and recalibrate. pic.twitter.com/PBfiiwiEEd — Falls (@fallsofficial) May 16, 2023

Falls’ organisers further assured fans that this isn’t the end of the festival, writing that it looks forward to “updating you with our plans when the time is right”.

A line-up for Falls 2023/24 was not announced prior to its cancellation.

Falls producer and Secret Sounds co-CEO Jessica Ducrou said in a press statement: “The past few years has seen unprecedented change in the live music space, both front of house and behind the scenes. While Falls’ reboot in 2022/23 was full of amazing moments and we were thrilled to reconnect with our Falls Fam, our team needs a break, so this year we’ll take time off to enjoy the holiday period and allow some space to re-imagine how Falls will look in the future.”

“We also want to send out love and thanks to our extended Falls team including staff, contractors, volunteers, sponsors, partners, suppliers, stakeholders and key agencies that we work with each year, for their enduring passion, dedication and support,” Ducrou added.

Falls 2023/24 – which featured the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie xx, Animé, 1300, King Stingray, Amyl And The Sniffers and more – scored a four-star review from NME‘s Ellie Robinson, who wrote: “Capping off a whirlwind year of live music – arguably the biggest Australia’s seen since the onset of the pandemic – Falls 2022 left us feeling hopeful for another stacked year of gig-hopping ahead. We have high hopes, too, that this central relocation might be a permanent one: though the coastal setting and camping were missed, the perfect sound and backdrop of Melbourne’s heart more than made up for it.”

In 2021, Falls Festival announced it would leave Lorne for Pennyroyal Plains in the Colac Otway Shire last year. However, the festival ultimately did not take place in Pennyroyal Plains, as organisers Secret Sounds were unable to secure permission to use the Birregurra site due to “a small group of objectors [who] opposed the planning permit approval”. Instead, Falls moved to downtown Melbourne for its 2022 Victorian edition.