Falls Festival axes Tasmanian event, changes Victorian location for 2022

Falls Festival has announced its return for December/January next year, confirming its Tasmanian leg will once again not take place.

Organisers had previously decided against holding an event in Tasmania’s Marion Bay over 2020/21, but at the time had dubbed it more of a “see you soon” than a goodbye. All Falls events were cancelled that year anyway due to pandemic-related restrictions. Prior to that, the festival had been held in Tasmania for 17 years.

Additionally, the Victorian event will move from its original home of Lorne to Pennyroyal Plains, located in the Colac Otway Shire. Festival promoters Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco thanked stakeholders in Lorne and Marion Bay for their support over the years.

Advertisement

“Lorne is where Falls Festival started so we want to give a particularly special shout out to the locals there. You have been instrumental in making the festival all that it is today, and we’ll always be grateful to the community for their long-time support,” they said in a statement.

“[Pennyroyal Plains] is truly special. We fell in love with its gentle topography and sweeping open spaces, which has created the opportunity for Falls to transform its new landscape into a deeper and more immersive festival experience.”

The New South Wales and West Australian events will remain at North Byron Parklands and Fremantle Oval, respectively, for 2022/23.

Prior to cancelling its 2020/21 festival, Falls organisers aimed to have an all-Australian line-up in light of international border restrictions. It is unclear whether that will remain the case for its next instalment, or when the 2022/23 line-up will be unveiled.