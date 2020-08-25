Falls Festival cancels 2020/21 events

Longstanding New Year’s event Falls Festival has cancelled its forthcoming run, with management announcing it is not feasible for the event to run across late December and early January.

In a statement, a representative for the event said “it won’t be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe”.

“In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival,” the statement read.

“We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place.”

Earlier this year, the festival confirmed it would still try and go ahead as usual, delivering an all-Australian lineup in light of overseas travel restrictions.

“We have some of the most exciting acts in the world and this special ‘homegrown’ edition of Falls will ensure that money stays in our local economy,” festival co-producers Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a joint statement at the time.

“…Providing maximum financial benefit for the Australian music community – artists, management, crew, agents, roadies, production etc – as well as the thousands of contractors and suppliers who rely on our events for their income.”

This is just the latest blow for the Australian festival scene, with it also being confirmed today (August 26) that Newcastle festival This That would not be taking place in November.

This is the second consecutive year Falls has come under hardship, after it had to cancel the Lorne leg of its festival at the last second in 2019 due to the bushfires that ravaged the area.