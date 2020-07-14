Falls Festival cancels Marion Bay leg for 2020/2021 event

Falls Festival organisers Secret Sounds have announced the Marion Bay leg of this year’s festival will not go ahead.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not operate Falls Festival Marion Bay this year,” the company said in a statement posted on social media today (July 14).

“During these unprecedented times, and like most industries, we must adjust our business operations to allow us the best opportunity for long term viability.”

The team confirmed they are still planning to operate the New Year’s festival in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia this year, and said they “remained hopeful” the festival would be able to return to its Tasmanian location in the future.

Marion Bay has hosted the Tasmanian leg of Falls Festival since 2003.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our team, local community and all of our Falls friends in Tassie for their support over the last 17 years,” organisers added.

In May, Falls announced that its 2020/2021 iteration would feature an all-Australian lineup in an attempt to “bolster Australia’s live music industry” following the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have some of the most exciting acts in the world and this special ‘home grown’ edition of Falls will ensure that money stays in our local economy, providing maximum financial benefit for the Australian music community – artists, management, crew, agents, roadies, production etc – as well as the thousands of contractors and suppliers who rely on our events for their income,” co-producers Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a joint statement at the time.