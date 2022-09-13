Falls Festival relocates from Birregurra to Melbourne for 2022 edition

Falls Festival organisers have announced the Victorian leg of this year’s festival will move from its planned location – Pennyroyal Plains in Birregurra – to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and surrounding areas.

In a statement, Falls promoters Secret Sounds explained they had been unable to secure the use of Pennyroyal Plains as its new site following a planning permit being approved by the Colac Shire Otway Council in late June. Organisers had planned to debut Falls at its Birregurra site this year, moving from its longtime Victorian location of Lorne.

As they explain, following the council’s approval, a group of local community members made an appeal against the decision to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The appeal will not reach its resolution until a hearing which has been set for February/March of next year, months after Falls Festival is scheduled to take place.

Advertisement

As a result, organisers are rebranding the event as Falls Downtown Melbourne. The festival’s dates (December 29 to 31) and line-up, which features the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx and Aminé, will remain the same.

Tickets for the Birregurra location will remain valid for the Melbourne edition. Ticketholders who also purchased camping space will be refunded for this portion, beginning on September 29. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new venue are able to apply for a refund until October 13. Details are on the festival’s website.

Following Falls Festival’s Melbourne edition, it will travel to Byron Bay, taking place at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun across the New Year’s period, between December 31, 2022 and January 2, 2023. It will wrap up in Fremantle Park with a two-day format, taking place January 7-8.