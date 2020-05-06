Falls Festival reveals 2020/21 lineup will be all-Australian

In a statement given to punters this morning (May 6), Falls Festival has revealed that its 2020/21 lineup will feature exclusively Australian acts.

“As Australia heads towards the recovery phase of COVID-19 we have decided to move forward with optimism, and work towards presenting our Dec 2020 / Jan 2021 event in a way that will best bolster Australia’s live music industry,” the festival’s co-producers, Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a joint statement.

“We have some of the most exciting acts in the world and this special ‘home grown’ edition of Falls will ensure that money stays in our local economy, providing maximum financial benefit for the Australian music community – artists, management, crew, agents, roadies, production etc – as well as the thousands of contractors and suppliers who rely on our events for their income.”

In addition to keeping the lineup local, organisers have also revealed they will be working directly with the charity Support Act to help raise funds that will go towards essential services for those within the music industry – one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

While dates and the lineup itself are yet to be revealed, Ducrou and Piticco said that they’re working with health authorities and will be taking direction from them as more information becomes available.

This news comes following Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Murphy’s comments that festivals may not be able to return until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

In a statement to NME Australia, a spokesperson for the Australian Government Department of Health said that “large scale events would require the approval of the jurisdiction where they are held”.