BTS’ rise to fame will be chronicled in upcoming comic book

A new comic book adaptation of K-pop band BTS’ rise to fame has been announced.

Multimedia company TidalWave Comics has announced its upcoming FAME: BTS comic book, which will follow the journey of the seven-member K-pop group. The 22-page comic is written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by manga artist Lucy Fidelis.

According to TidalWave Comics, fans will be able to “discover the journey of these boys, transitioning from musicians and idols to soldiers” through the upcoming comic book. It is part of the publisher’s FAME series, which has also included instalments based on Demi Lovato, One Direction and more.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to entertain ‘The BTS Army’ while the boys are putting their ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ claim to the test in the actual South Korean military,” said Esquive, per TidalWave Productions.

Meanwhile, Fidelis added: “Exploring the comics universe with the BTS was a delightful journey, where every stroke, word, and scene became strokes of joy. We crafted a captivating narrative that reflects the brilliance and magic of BTS’s extraordinary journey.”

The publisher’s biographical FAME series currently spans over 60 titles, each chronicling the rise of celebrities like Adele, Lady Gaga, One Direction and more.

FAME: BTS will be released in digital and print format. The soft and hardcover editions of the comic will also feature art by Paulo Teles Yonami and Alexandre Starling. The upcoming comic book biography is now available to pre-order on Amazon, and will be released on January 10.

Last month, BTS members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook became the final members of the group to enlist for their mandatory military service. Each of the singers took to their social media pages to bid their fans goodbye, with leader RM writing on Instagram: “I have faith and I have no doubt that after this passes, new good things will be waiting for us.”

Eldest member Jin had been the first of the group to enlist in December 2022, months after Big Hit Music announced that all seven members would be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. BTS are expected to reconvene as a group again sometime in 2025, after completing their service.