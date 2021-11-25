Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim file lawsuit against Travis Scott

The family of a teenager who died at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld have filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

John Hilgert was one of 10 people killed during a “mass casualty” crowd crush during the rapper’s headline set in Houston, Texas on November 5. He was 14-years-old.

The suit was filed by lawyers Richard Mithoff, who were hired by the late teenager’s parents, Chris and Nichole Hilgert, reports Rolling Stone.

It names a long list of defendants, including Scott, Live Nation Worldwide and its subsidiaries, Scoremore LLC and its subsidiaries, as well as other entities involved with production, promotion and security.

A second lawsuit has also been filed on behalf of Adam and Jennifer Cox, parents of a minor, named in the suit as “B.C.,” who was injured during the stampede and was a friend of Hilgert.

Both suits claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of all of the defendants.

The Hilgert family are also calling for changes to be made in the way concerts are organised, including security requirements, available medical facilities and the elimination of general admission seating instead of assigned seats.

“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable,” Chris Hilgert said in a statement. “He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else.”

He added: “This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert. Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert.

“There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured.”

Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Scott, the event’s promoter Live Nation and others involved.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that seven out of the 10 victims were standing in the same overcrowded area of the Astroworld audience.

Scott also made his first public appearance recently since the tragedy. He was pictured at a Southern California golf course with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg and other famous friends.