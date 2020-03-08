Lil Baby saw one of his US concerts shut down last night (March 7) after a shooting took place at the venue, with one attendee sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The rapper’s performance at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama was halted after gunfire erupted, according to The Birmingham News. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that one person was hospitalised with critical injuries, though as yet no suspect has been identified.

A video posted on YouTube showed a physical altercation to the side of the stage during Lil Baby’s performance, after which one gunshot could be heard fired. The concert was stopped, and police cleared the arena and surrounding area.

The Atlanta-based rapper – whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones – was performing at the arena following the release of his second studio album ‘My Turn’, which NME said “confirms his burgeoning brilliance” in a three-star review.

The news comes just three weeks after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside of a Berlin concert venue in Germany.

According to The Associated Press, the incident took place on February 14 on a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said that one or more people opened fire outside the venue, before fleeing the scene. A 42-year-old man was killed and four others were injured.