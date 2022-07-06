Fan left with bloody head as Lil Uzi Vert launches phone into crowd

A fan was left with a bloody head during Lil Uzi Vert‘s performance at Wireless Festival, after the rapper threw a phone into the air, which landed in the crowd.

Vert was performing at Wireless Festival’s first weekend in London’s Crystal Palace (July 1) when the incident occurred. A video shared on TikTok shows the rapper picking up a phone from the side of the stage as he begins his 2016 track ‘Money Longer’.

He then launches the phone into the air, which lands somewhere far out into the festival crowd. TikToker Drilla G responded to the original post with a video showing her with a bloodied head being taken out of the crowd by festival staff.

She later added another video, in which she said: “I am sadly that chick that got her head smashed in by the phone,” adding that someone else was also hit, although she didn’t want to identify them.

“Yes, there was some damage caused,” she continued, “but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with. For those who are asking why I didn’t move out of the way, if you have been to Wireless Festival before you know how packed the crowd is.

“There is no space to move and even if there was, I think the reaction time with the phone landing wouldn’t have been enough to actually move out of the way in time. And even if I did, it would have hit someone either way, it wouldn’t have hit the floor first.”

In a statement to XXL, a source close to the situation said, “During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him. He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance – he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”

Drilla G also commented on the original video with an update: “The other lad the phone also hit is holding up and the dude who had his phone thrown got it back free of damage. Everything is being dealt wit.”

Lil Uzi Vert was among a number of performers at Wireless Festival’s first weekend, with the roster also including A$AP Rocky, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator as headliners.

Other notable acts performing at Wireless at Finsbury Park next weekend (July 8-10) include Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow and more.

In a three star review, NME said of Wireless and Tyler’s performance: “It is a truly mesmerising set. If you weren’t already a Tyler fan, you surely left Wireless with no doubt that you’d just seen one of the world’s greatest performers live, a fact that almost redeems the iffy scheduling and some tone-deaf booking. Wireless doesn’t end with big flashy fireworks, as most festivals do: Tyler is the grandiose ending we needed.”