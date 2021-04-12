Fan recreates all of Taylor Swift’s eras so far in viral TikTok clip

A Taylor Swift fan has recreated all of the stages of the singer/songwriter’s career so far in a clip on TikTok which has since gone viral – you can watch the video below.

The clip was first posted on the video-sharing platform on Friday (April 9), the same day that ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ – the re-recorded version of Swift’s 2008 solo album – was released.

Made by TikTok user @juliiieanne, the clip – which has now been viewed over 4.2 million times on the site – features its creator cleverly transitioning through the different eras of Swift’s career while in full costume, and includes snippets of songs from across the singer’s back catalogue.

You can watch @juliiieanne’s Swift-honouring TikTok clip below.

Swift is rerecording all of her solo albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were controversially sold by her former record label without her permission.

Drummer and singer/songwriter Eric Slick recently spoke in an interview about the “top-secret” recording process behind Swift‘s song ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’.

“The song had vocals on it, but the vocals were muffled, so I had no idea what I was playing on,” Slick recalled. “The pitch was very low and kind of unrecognisable. To be honest with you, it sounded like Ween.”