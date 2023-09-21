Fan takes dog to Motionless In White gig, much to drummer’s dismay

A Motionless In White gig at the weekend was attended by a fan and his dog, much to the anger of the rock band’s drummer.

The band were playing a gig in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Sunday (September 16) when a fan was spotted in the crowd holding a golden retriever on his shoulders next to the mosh pit.

After the incident, the band’s drummer Vinny Mauro said on X/Twitter: “Seeing the dog in the pit at our Scranton show really bummed me out and I wanna go on record to say unless your dog is literally deaf and blind and somehow also loves to be held in the air for 3 hours, do not bring them to a show, headphones or not.”

See the comment, and a video of the dog, below.

Got a video because I couldn’t believe what was happening pic.twitter.com/xYAODmXWFq — Patrick 🎃 (@Phils08champs) September 20, 2023

The incident comes a week after a dog ran away from home and found itself at Metallica’s gig in Inglewood, California on the band’s ‘M72′ world tour.

The metal icons then took to their official social media pages to explain the adorable situation and shared a photo of Storm who was sitting in one of the venue’s seats. “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” they tweeted.

They continued: “After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day.

“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…”