Fan throws phone at Drake on stage during tour kickoff

Drake is the latest artist to have an object thrown at them after he was hit by a phone during his recent Chicago gig.

The Toronto rapper is currently touring North America with 21 Savage on their ‘It’s All a Blur’ joint tour. On Wednesday (July 5), it kicked off at Chicago’s United Center and will continue until September 5, when it ends in Glendale, Arizona.

In a recent TikTok video, someone captured the dangerous incident of a fan throwing their phone on stage. The projectile hit Drake on the arm before bouncing off the stage. He checked his arm to see if he was injured and continued his rendition of Ginuwine‘s ‘So Anxious’.

The number of stories about fans throwing things at artists has increased massively. Bebe Rexha left her concert with a black eye after someone throw a phone at her face last month. At her BST Hyde Park show, P!nk was given three kilograms of brie before someone throw their mother’s ashes on stage.

Lil Nas X also had a sex toy thrown at him while he was on stage in Stockholm. The star made a funny moment out of the incident, asking “Who threw their pussy onstage?” In a more serious story, Ava Max was slapped by a fan so hard that he scratched the inside of her eye.

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

Friend of Drake’s and fellow pop juggernaut Adele addressed the recent throwing phenomenon during one of her ‘Weekend With Adele’ residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment,” she asked the crowd. “People are throwing shit on stage? Have you seen that?” She proceeded to march across the stage holding a t-shirt gun: “Fucking dare you. I dare you to throw something at me… These people have lost it, can you imagine?”

In recent news, Drake clapped back at Childish Gambino for saying his Grammy Award-winning song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss. Whilst performing ‘Headlines’ on his current tour, fake news headlines pop up on-screen behind him. One read, “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record”.

Elsewhere, the Billboard Artist of the Decade released his debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham last month. He also announced that he will be releasing an album alongside the book.