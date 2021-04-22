Fancy Face release candid video for latest single ‘Valium’

Melbourne five piece Fancy Face have released a candid official music video for their latest single ‘Valium’.

According to the indie-rock outfit, the single is intended to bring a peaceful calm to the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Recorded at Milk Bar Studio by The Delta Riggs’ Alex Markwell, Fancy Face vocalist-guitarist Aaron Bach said, “We wrote ‘Valium’ as an opportunity for anyone who wants to listen to hit the pause button and find some calm in their life. Take a chill pill, relax and enjoy ourselves.

“The problems that we’re all put-on by will be there once we’ve sorted ourselves out first.”

The song is accompanied by a candid music video, which features a combination of studio, live shots of the band, touring, performing and recording.

Watch the video for ‘Valium’ below:

Only in their second year since inception, Fancy Face came together through their love of Dope Lemon and The Growlers.

On their coming together, guitarist Julia Maria said, “The last year has been hard on everyone.

“The band started as this chance to pause the tough things in life and put a bit of calm over those really intense emotions.

“The more time we spent together, the more we realised that what we were doing was more than just bandaid for a tough time – we’re together for the long run.”

The outfit released their debut EP, ‘He Said She Said’ in 2020.