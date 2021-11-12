Fangz announce 20-date Australian tour alongside new single ‘Won’t Be Me’

Sydney punk rock quartet Fangz are keeping themselves busy in 2021, today releasing their fourth single of the year, ‘Won’t Be Me’.
The thrashing new single is driven by hyperactive drums, rollicking electric guitar and Joseph Cottreau’s passionate vocals, with the frontman describing the song as being about one’s commitment to a doomed relationship.
“‘Won’t Be Me’ is about staying in a relationship with someone you love even though it seems destined to fail,” he said in a press statement. “It follows the thought process and battle of knowing when to let go of the person you care for. I guess it’s a breakup song and a love song at the same time.”
Listen to ‘Won’t Be Me’ below.
To celebrate the song’s release, and to cap off a big year of releases in general, Fangz have also announced a 20-date nationwide tour spanning from January through to April.
They’ll kick the tour off in Sydney, before playing a string of dates throughout NSW, ACT, WA and Queensland, before wrapping things up in Ballarat in late April. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
The release of ‘Won’t Be Me’ follows on from September’s ‘I Don’t Like Me’. Earlier this year, they dropped the racism-tackling ‘Prove Me Wrong’ and February’s ‘Self Medicate’.
Fangz’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:
JANUARY
21 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel
22 – Wollongong, La La La’s
FEBRUARY
18 – Maroochydore, Solbar
19 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge
20 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive
24 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
25 – Geelong, Barwon Club
26 – Melbourne, Cherry Bar
MARCH
5 – Orange, 4 On The 4Loor
12 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station
17 – Bunbury, Prince Of Wales
18 – Margaret River, Settlers Tavern
19 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel
20 – Fremantle, Mojo’s
26 – Canberra, The Basement
APRIL
1 – Katoomba, The Baroque Room
2 – Mansfield, Halloween Hysteria
22 – Frankston, Pelly Bar
23 – Fitzroy, The Evelyn
24 – Ballarat, The Eastern