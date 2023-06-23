Fangz frontman attempts to shatter world record for eating the most hard-boiled eggs in one sitting in ‘Let’s Talk’ music video

Josh Cottreau, the frontman of Sydney punk outfit Fangz, has attempted to break a world record as part of the band’s music video for their new single, ‘Let’s Talk’.

Released today (June 23), the band’s new single ‘Let’s Talk’ comes with an accompanying music video, in which Cottreau is seen chomping down on a staggering 143 hard-boiled eggs in three minutes to unofficially break the Guinness World Records’ last-recorded successful attempt of 141 eggs eaten in eight minutes by Joey Chestnut.

Watch Fangz’s music video for ‘Let’s Talk’, which captures Josh Cottreau’s record attempt, below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Cottreau said of his record-breaking feat: “After many attempts at releasing music to leave our mark on the world, we had the idea to try and cement our legacy in the Guinness Book of World Records. We had to choose a record and it took us months to find the correct one.”

He explained further: “It was late one evening and the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke was on free-to-air TV. Paul Newman (the salad dressing guy) attempted to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in one sitting and I thought ‘yeah, I could do heaps more’. Fast forward to the present day and I’m now a world record holder. The day after filming, we flew to [Brisbane] and the smell on the luxury Virgin aircraft was horrendous.”

The record-breaking attempt has yet to be confirmed by the Guinness World Records, with the brand saying their legal team will get in touch with the band over their attempt. If proven to a legitimate achievement, Cottreau would have shattered the previous record, eating two more eggs and in a shorter time period by at least four minutes.

Prior to ‘Let’s Talk’, Fangz last released the single ‘Fine Without You’ in April. Before that, they released the five-tracked ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’ EP in February 2022.

Fangz are set to perform at the Gallery Bar at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on Friday, August 4. On August 12, they will perform at the Last Chance Rock & Roll bar in Melbourne.