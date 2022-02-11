Fangz power through pain on soaring new single ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’

Sydney-based punk outfit Fangz have shared an eruptive new single titled ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’, landing as the final single of their titular third EP.

Both the new song and its accompanying video draw heavily on early ’90s pop-punk influences, with roaring, overdriven lead guitars and rumbling bass, tied together with brash and authoritative, yet emotively charged vocals.

The video, meanwhile, pays homage to Blink-182’s iconic clip for ‘What’s My Age Again?’, showing the members of Fangz sprinting down the streets of Sydney’s inner-west in the nude.

The clip, directed by Totally Unicorn and Polish Club collaborator Rhys Bennett, features a cameo from RedHook frontwoman Emmy Mack, mimicking the nurse in Blink-182’s classic video. Take a look at the clip below:

In a press release, frontman Joshua Cottreau explained that ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’ was written during an emotionally raw period in his life, “just after I lost someone close to me”. He continued: “I wasn’t coping at all, and I found myself spiralling without even realising.

“I would have these vivid dreams in which the departed would be there and it’d feel so real. In that moment I’d be happy. Then my alarm would sound, and the reality would hit me like a tonne of bricks. It’s about learning to deal with loss and knowing that the person maybe gone but the lessons they taught you still live on as long as you remember.”

Fangz’ new EP – also titled ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’ – saw its formal release on streaming platforms today (February 11). It comprises the band’s five most recent singles: ‘Self Medicate’, ‘Prove Me Wrong’, ‘I Don’t Like Me’, ‘Won’t Be Me’, and of course, the title track.

Next month, the band will embark on a 10-date national tour in support of ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’. It kicks off in Orange on Saturday March 5, with Fangz due to play headliners in Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Katoomba, Frankston, Fitzroy, Ballarat and Wollongong, as well as this year’s Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, with more details available on Fangz’ Facebook page.