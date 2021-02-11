Fanny Lumsden, Emma Swift and more lead lineup for Isol-Aid’s four day folk festival

Isol-Aid has announced a four-day folk festival, Folk Unlocked, featuring performances from Fanny Lumsden, Emma Swift, Kee’ahn and many more.
The online music festival has teamed up with Folk Alliance International, a conference famous for taking over hotels around the US and turning each room into a separate artist showcase. Since the pandemic has halted its operations, Isol-Aid has partnered with Folk Alliance International to roll out the new digital event.
Starting at 11:30am AEDT on February 23, 49 artists in total will perform in the Folk Unlocked showcases on their respective Instagram accounts and the Isol-Aid website. The festival will draw to a close on February 26. A full lineup is below.
To access the online event, all are encouraged to register on a pay-what-you’re-able basis. The festival values registration at $150 USD, but you can also pay in tiers of $0, $25 and $75.
This marks a temporary return to Instagram Live for Isol-Aid, after they migrated to Tik Tok at the beginning of this year. Last week’s Isol-Aid was headlined by Missy Higgins.
The lineup for Isol-Aid’s Folk Unlocked is:
Charm of Finches
Colin Lillie
Fanny Lumsden
Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara
Little Quirks
McDermott & North
Riley Pearce
Sam Shinazzi
Shelley Segal
STAV.
The Heart Collectors
This Way North
Benny Walker
David Spry
Deline Briscoe
Emily Wurramara
Fenn Wilson
Francesca de Valence
Kee’ahn
Kimberley Wheeler’s Roadside Holiday
Melanie Horsnell
Montgomery Church
Nathan May
Tamwah
Tom West
Anna Smyrk
Emma Swift
Ernest Aines
Great Aunt
Little Georgia
Maubere Timor
Monique Clare
Nigel Wearne
Rich Davies & The Low Road
Ruth Hazleton & Daisywheel
Tenzin Choegyal
XANI
Bridget Fahey
Fly Little Sparrow
Harper Bloom
Jonathan Bone
Kaurna Cronin
Nathan Power
Saije
Sally Balfour
Sons Of The East
The New Graces
The Water Runners
Witches Leap