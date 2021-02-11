Fanny Lumsden, Emma Swift and more lead lineup for Isol-Aid’s four day folk festival

Isol-Aid has announced a four-day folk festival, Folk Unlocked, featuring performances from Fanny Lumsden, Emma Swift, Kee’ahn and many more.

The online music festival has teamed up with Folk Alliance International, a conference famous for taking over hotels around the US and turning each room into a separate artist showcase. Since the pandemic has halted its operations, Isol-Aid has partnered with Folk Alliance International to roll out the new digital event.

Starting at 11:30am AEDT on February 23, 49 artists in total will perform in the Folk Unlocked showcases on their respective Instagram accounts and the Isol-Aid website. The festival will draw to a close on February 26. A full lineup is below.

Isol-Aid Festival & Sounds Australia are teaming up to present ISOL-AID UNLOCKED, a four-day live music extravaganza. Tune in Tues Feb 23 'til Fri Feb 26 from 11:30am AEDT 'til 3pm AEDT on the artists' Instagram or at https://t.co/pqOn2FBME5 🥳 #isolaidfestival #folkunlocked pic.twitter.com/TSBqWdapOj — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) February 11, 2021

To access the online event, all are encouraged to register on a pay-what-you’re-able basis. The festival values registration at $150 USD, but you can also pay in tiers of $0, $25 and $75.

This marks a temporary return to Instagram Live for Isol-Aid, after they migrated to Tik Tok at the beginning of this year. Last week’s Isol-Aid was headlined by Missy Higgins.

The lineup for Isol-Aid’s Folk Unlocked is:

Charm of Finches

Colin Lillie

Fanny Lumsden

Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara

Little Quirks

McDermott & North

Riley Pearce

Sam Shinazzi

Shelley Segal

STAV.

The Heart Collectors

This Way North

Benny Walker

David Spry

Deline Briscoe

Emily Wurramara

Fenn Wilson

Francesca de Valence

Kee’ahn

Kimberley Wheeler’s Roadside Holiday

Melanie Horsnell

Montgomery Church

Nathan May

Tamwah

Tom West

Anna Smyrk

Emma Swift

Ernest Aines

Great Aunt

Little Georgia

Maubere Timor

Monique Clare

Nigel Wearne

Rich Davies & The Low Road

Ruth Hazleton & Daisywheel

Tenzin Choegyal

XANI

Bridget Fahey

Fly Little Sparrow

Harper Bloom

Jonathan Bone

Kaurna Cronin

Nathan Power

Saije

Sally Balfour

Sons Of The East

The New Graces

The Water Runners

Witches Leap