Fans are sharing Noel Gallagher’s duet of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ with Burt Bacharach

Fans have been posting footage of Noel Gallagher‘s ’90s duet with Burt Bacharach following the latter’s death this week.

The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old.

Gallagher, who is a huge fan of the late star, was one of the many artists to pay tribute to Bacharach on social media. “RIP Maestro”, he wrote. “It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX.”

Advertisement

Back in 1996, Gallagher and Bacharach shared the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London where they performed a joint rendition of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’, the 1968 Herb Alpert track that was co-written by Bacharach.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter was backed by the composer on piano, as well as an accompanying live orchestra. Later, the collaborative cover was aired on BBC Radio 2. Listen here:

During an interview in 1998, Gallagher explained that Oasis’ 1994 B-side ‘Half The World Away’ had been inspired by the song in question.

“It’s Burt Bacharach,” he said. “I’d always liked the chords to ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ and somebody showed me how to play it on the guitar, so that’s where I pinched the chords from.”

Advertisement

Gallagher added in a later interview (via the Irish Examiner): “It sounds exactly the same. I’m surprised [Bacharach] hasn’t sued me yet.”

The iconic artwork for Oasis’ 1994 debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ features a picture of Bacharach that’s propped up against the sofa Gallagher is sitting on. See the image in the tweet below.