Fans can customise songs from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ album with new stem player

Kanye West has launched a $200 (£145) ‘Donda Stem Player’ that allows consumers to rework songs from his forthcoming album.

According to information on his website, users can manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.

The silicone-cased stem player, which comes with a carry case and USB cable, has specs including 8GB storage, a 97db speaker and four touch-sensitive light sliders among much more. Its tools include real-time loop/speed controls as well as live sampling and one hits.

Ye told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2019 that the product was in the works.

Pitchfork has reported that the ‘Donda Stem Player’ is apparently shipping with West’s new album ‘DONDA’, which has seen several release delays. Proposed release dates of July 23 and August 6 were never met and a final release date is still to be confirmed, however, there’s speculation that it could be this Friday (August 27).

The third ‘DONDA’ listening event will be held at Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago tomorrow (August 26), with the album slated to arrive the next day, per a listing on Apple Music.

West’s manager Bu Thiam has also confirmed the rapper will “absolutely” release ‘DONDA’ after this week’s listening event, although he didn’t confirm the exact release date.

It was also reported today (August 25) that no vaccination certificates will be required for the 38,000 fans attending tomorrow’s listening party.

For the event, West is reportedly building a structure inside the venue that resembles the house he grew up in.